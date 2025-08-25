'This Team Needs To Win': Ruben Amorim Lays Down The Law For Manchester United Players After Unexpected Draw Against Fulham

Two matches, one loss and one draw, Ruben Amorim's Red Devils, aka Manchester United, have shown a lot of promise so far in the 2025/26 edition of the Premier League, but they haven't quite lived up to it. United would've hoped for a result in their recently concluded game against Fulham, considering the fact that they had 70% ball possession in the first half, but things suddenly went downhill after half-time, leaving the 'Red Devils' bewildered.

Ruben Amorim Reacts After Man Utd. vs Fulham Ends In Draw

Despite starting the game strongly, the 'Red Devils' have to settle for only one point. They played their first away game of the season at Craven Cottage and they were hopeful to secure a better result. United are currently in the 17th position with one point to their name and with a Goal Difference (GD) of -1.

After the game, Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim said that the Manchester United players weren't smart in the moment and the players have to focus on their movement and how they have to play the game.

ALSO READ | Tottenham Hotspur Keen To Bring Real Madrid Attacker Rodrygo To Premier League On Loan Deal: Report

"This team needs to win games so we need to focus on the performance, what we need to do because if we think about the results, we forget to do the normal things. That was my feeling - we were okay until Fulham scored. Of course I’m not crazy, I know what the feeling is of the players that play in the team that they have to win every match," said Amorim after the Manchester United vs Fulham game.

Missed Chances And Midfield Gap: United's Woes Cost Them A Win

Manchester United star and captain Bruno Fernandes made a mockery of a spot kick that Manchester United were awarded in the 37th minute of the game. The Man United skipper exchanged a few words with the referee who accidentally bumped into Fernandes.