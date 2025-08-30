Alexander Isak to Liverpool Set to Happen After All? Premier League Champions Mull Record Bid For Newcastle United Striker

The Alexander Isak transfer saga has been one that has dominated the summer of 2025, and with deadline day looming, it appears as if Premier League champions Liverpool are set to make one final attempt at prising him away from Newcastle United.

United manager Eddie Howe has on numerous occasions said he would welcome Isak back into the fold but the Swedish striker has publicly spoken out and said a move would be what works best for everyone.

And it seems as if Arne Slot's side agree with him, as they are reportedly going to make a new and improved bid for a player they have coveted all summer.

Will Improved Bid Make Alexander Isak a Liverpool Player?

The bid will reportedly be worth £130 million, with add-ons in place that ensures the actual fee will be a British transfer record.

The current record holder is Florian Wirtz, who was signed by Liverpool this summer. His transfer cost £106 million up front, with add-ons set to make it rise as high as £125 million.

It is unclear how much the add-ons would be for Alexander Isak, but it is likely to take it close to the £150 million mark - which is the fee Newcastle United have reportedly set for their star striker.

It is also worth noting that the club are close to signing striker Nick Woltemade from VfB Stuttgart, meaning he could feasibly be their replacement for Isak - although the Magpies are also looking for a replacement for Callum Wilson, who left on a free this summer.

How Isak to Liverpool Saga Has Played Out

After speculation of Liverpool’s interest all summer, Isak issued a social media statement after being named in the PFA's Premier League team of the season on August 19, saying he wanted a change after promises made to him were broken.

"The reality is that promises were made and the club has known my position for a long time. To act now as if these issues are only emerging is misleading. When promises are broken and trust is lost, the relationship can’t continue," he said in a statement on social media.

"That’s where things are for me right now - and why change is in the best interests of everyone, not just myself."