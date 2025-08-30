'I Want to Quit...' - Manchester United Manager Ruben Amorim Sheds Light on His Future With Premier League Giants

After Manchester United lost their Carabao Cup second round game to Grimsby Town in a penalty shootout that went deep into sudden death, the pressure and scrutiny on manager Ruben Amorim was renewed.

The Portuguese manager has been backed with new signings but United are yet to win a Premier League game so far this season and, with no European football to play this season, will now take part in only the FA Cup and Premier League this season.

And Amorim, who cut a frustrated figure after the match, has now opened up on his reaction and admitted that sometimes he feels like quitting.

Amorim ‘Wants to Quit’ Manchester United?

Speaking ahead of their game against Burnley, he said that his intense behaviour means that he does toy with the idea of leaving the football giants behind.

However, he also made it clear that he is looking forward to the next game and remains as motivated as ever.

"If you have this kind of behaviour, you have to understand that you have things that is good on that type of behaviour, that you have the other side of the coin. So I understand that,” Amorim said in a press conference.

“And again, sometimes I want to quit, sometimes I want to be here for 20 years, sometimes I love to be with my players, sometimes I don’t want to be with them. So, again, I need to improve on that. It’s going to be hard. But now I’m good with the next one.”

Pressure on New Man Utd Manager

However, while he made clear that he is not going to quit, that does not mean that he is not under pressure to deliver results - as the club would be keen to see improvements in some regard.

When Amorim was appointed last season, there was an acceptance that he needed more time on the training ground to implement his ideas and get the players to function in his preferred system.