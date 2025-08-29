Arsenal Manager Mikel Arteta Provides Positive Bukayo Saka Injury Update: 'He Doesn't Need Surgery'

Mikel Arteta has provided a positive Bukayo Saka update ahead of Arsenal's Premier League fixture against Liverpool on Sunday. The Gunners will hope to continue their winning run when they visit the reigning Premier League champions this weekend.

Mikel Arteta Provided Positive Bukayo Saka Injury Update

Saka hurt his hamstring during Arsenal's 5-0 win over Leeds United and had to be withdrawn. It had looked like the 23-year-old would be on the sidelines for a prolonged time, but Arteta's words will reassure the Arsenal supporters who are very optimistic after Arsenal's very encouraging start to the season.

Saka had surgery on his right hamstring and missed a large portion of the season last time. His frequent hamstring issue seems to be a big problem, the Arsenal manager has admitted.

As quoted by ESPN, he said, “He [Saka] does not need surgery. It's not as bad as the previous one. He felt something, so he will be out for a couple of weeks.

“But it is obviously a concern, a big one, especially when we talk about a sprinter and a player that gets into that zone very often in a football match, who needs that burst, that change of rhythm of pace to be as threatening as possible.”

Arsenal Will Hope To Lit Up The Champions League

Arsenal have been handed a mixed draw in the Champions League. The Gunners have been pitted against Bayern Munich, Inter Milan, Atletico Madrid, Club Brugge, Olympiakos, Slavia Prague, Kairat Almaty and Athletic Bilbao. They will host Bayern, Bilbao, Almaty and Olympiakos, while they will face the other four on their turf as it stands.