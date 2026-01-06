Algeria vs DR Congo AFCON Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Africa Cup of Nations In India?

Two-time AFCON winner Algeria will look to have another good run in this year's tournament in Morocco; however, currently standing in their way are DR Congo in the Round of 16. Algeria will face DR Congo on January 6, 2026, for the Africa Cup of Nations' Round of 16.

Algeria have won all three of their group games and the Fennec Foxes look like they mean business after early exits in the last two editions of AFCON. Notably, they have managed to score eight goals so far, which is more than any other team in the AFCON, and have conceded just one goal so far.

Meanwhile, DR Congo will go into the match against Algeria after a dominating 3-0 win over Botswana in their previous fixture and have displayed some strong performances in the Africa Cup of Nations so far. However, their upcoming fixture might prove to be a bit challenging for the Leopards.

Algeria vs DR Congo Africa Cup of Nations Live Streaming

When will the Algeria vs DR Congo, Africa Cup of Nations match take place?

The Algeria vs DR Congo AFCON match will take place on Tuesday, January 6, 2026.

Where will the Algeria vs DR Congo AFCON match take place?

The Algeria vs DR Congo match in the Africa Cup of Nations will take place at the Stade Prince Moulay Al Hassan, in Rabat, Morocco.

What time will the Algeria vs DR Congo match start?

The round of 16 match between Algeria and DR Congo will kick off at 9:30 PM IST on January 6, 2026.

Where can you watch the live telecast of the match between Algeria and DR Congo in India?

Unfortunately, the AFCON match between Algeria and Congo will not have a live telecast in India.

Where can you watch the live streaming of Algeria vs DR Congo in India?