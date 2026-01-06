Updated 6 January 2026 at 15:13 IST
Liam Rosenior Confirms Strasbourg Exit, Set To Take Charge At Stamford Bridge After Enzo Maresca's Departure
Enzo Maresca left his job at Stamford Bridge on New Year's Day after a complete breakdown in his relationship with the Blues' higher-ups.
On January 6, 2026, former Hull City manager Liam Rosenior confirmed his exit from Ligue 1 club Strasbourg in a press conference. The Englishman also revealed that he is set to take charge of Chelsea after the sudden departure of former boss Enzo Maresca on New Year's Day.
In the press conference, Liam Rosenior thanked Strasbourg supporters and staff for their warm welcome and shared that the last 18 months at the Ligue 1 club were some of the best moments in his managerial career. Additionally, he shared that while he hasn't signed a written contract with Chelsea yet, they have reached a verbal agreement between the two parties.
Liam Rosenior Confirms His West London Arrival
The Englishman revealed that with the opportunity at Chelsea, he will finally be able to meet with his family and be with them after being away for nearly 18 months.
In the press conference, Rosenior confirmed, "It's an unbelievable opportunity at an incredible club, the world champions, and one I just couldn't turn down. And I can go home and see my kids. I have made a sacrifice being away from them. It's been the best 18 months of my professional career here at Strasbourg. I have met some incredible people, and none of that happens without the hard work of everyone connected with this football club."
He further added, "It's not just Chelsea, I have had interest from other Champions League clubs. But this opportunity, I can't turn down. I was given permission to speak to one of the biggest clubs in the world. It was an honour to be associated with a club like that, and now, it looks like I will be the next manager of that football club."
Rosenior revealed that the deal is expected to become official in the next few hours and confirmed that Justin Walker and Kalifa Cissé will also be joining him at Chelsea.
Enzo Maresca's Sudden Chelsea Exit
Maresca left his job at Stamford Bridge after a complete breakdown in his relationship with the Blues' higher-ups. The Italian's shock exit marked the end of just 18 months in charge, during which he led the Blues to the UEFA Europa Conference League, the Club World Cup, and helped them return to the Champions League.
Published By : Tiasha Sarkar
Published On: 6 January 2026 at 15:13 IST