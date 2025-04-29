Real Madrid Suffer Another Blow! Antonio Rudiger To Be Sidelined For Six Weeks As Los Blancos Aim To Defend La Liga Title

La Liga: Real Madrid suffered another injury blow in the ongoing 2024-2025 season as star defender Antonio Rudiger will be sidelined for at least six weeks, according to The Athletic. Currently, the Los Blancos are aiming to defend the La Liga.

Antonio Rudiger underwent knee surgery for a tear in the outer meniscus of his left knee, which will force him to miss the remainder season. It's a big blow for the European giants as their top players like Dani Carvajal, Eder Militão, Eduardo Camavinga, and Ferland Mendy are already recovering from injury.

Earlier on April 29th, Antonio Rudiger took to his official Instagram handle and shared a heartfelt note. The German defender said that it was an ‘unavoidable’ situation, so he had to undergo a meniscus surgery. The 32-year-old defender also revealed that he has been playing with ‘severe pain’ for the last seven months.

He added that the crucial surgery was successful, and now he is ‘pain-free’. Rudiger further added that he wants to play in the upcoming two big tournaments, the UEFA Nations League and the FIFA Club World Cup; however, he is taking one week at a time.

“After I have played more than seven month with severe pain, it was unfortunately unavoidable that I had to undergo a meniscus surgery. Now I'm finally pain-free again, and the surgery was a success. Thanks to the medical team and especially @guidospiran. I want to be able to play again as soon as possible as two big tournaments with the Nations League and the Club World Cup are in front of me, but I have to look from week to week now and we will see. I will do everything I can to make it happen. See you soon and take care of yourselves,” Rudiger wrote on Instagram.