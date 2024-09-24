sb.scorecardresearch
Published 22:01 IST, September 24th 2024

Already qualified for semifinals, India beat Maldives 3-0 in SAFF U17 Championships

Second half substitute Hemneichung Lunkim struck a brace as a dominant India blanked Maldives 3-0 to continue their winning streak at the SAFF U17 Championships here on Tuesday.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
India had won the SAFF U-17 Championship title in 2022.
India had won the SAFF U-17 Championship title in 2022. | Image: Olympics
