Amid FC Barcelona Transfer Speculation, Harry Kane's Latest Bayern Munich Exit Stance Revealed: Reports

Harry Kane has been an unstoppable and invincible force since the time he joined Bayern Munich in the year 2023. Kane, who has always been consistent, has provided 100 goal contributions from the 76 Bundesliga games that he has played so far for Bayern Munich. Kane has also become the quickest player to reach that milestone. Kane also scored his 10th Bundesliga hat-trick against Stuttgart and helped Bayern Munich win the match by 5-0.

Harry Kane's Release Clause Under The Scanner

The English captain's Bayern contract has a €65 million (57m/$76m) release clause as reported by goal.com. . The option can only be used by Kane if he notifies the Bundesliga champions by the end of January 2026 and makes his wish of a departure clear. Amid all the talks around Harry Kane and his Bayern Munich future, Barcelona were touted as a potential destination for Kane, but it is being reported that Kane wants to continue with Bayern.

'We have incredibly talented players at La Masia, but of course, if we don't have players, we will look elsewhere. If we don't have a Harry Kane inside [the club], we are going to get him. Why not? It's a dangerous thing to look for just a name, but someone who fits our style and culture,' Xavier Vilajoana had said while speaking on the chances of Kane playing for Barcelona.

Kane isn't willing to take on the €65m release clause option and wants to extend his Bayern contract as reported by BILD. Harry Kane won his first competitive trophy while playing for Bayern in 2024-25.

