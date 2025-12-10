'I Am Always Worried': Enzo Maresca Reacts To Chelsea's Shocking 2-1 Loss To Atalanta In UEFA Champions League

Enzo Maresca's Chelsea have hit a new roadblock in their ongoing UEFA Champions League (UCL) campaign. The 'Blues' have taken a massive blow as they were defeated by Atalanta 2-1, courtesy of a late goal from Charles De Ketelaere. Chelsea might have entered this game as favourites, but the Serie A side, who have looked invincible and have lost only once at home this season, left the Premier League giants stunned and begging for answers.

Chelsea have played a total of six matches and have won three so far. The Blues have dropped out of the top 10 and are on the 11th spot. Chelsea now have 10 points against their name, and they will have to do something miraculous to turn their campaign around.

Enzo Maresca Criticizes His Team

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca hasn't taken the loss lightly at all. The loss has definitely left a bad taste in Maresca's mouth as his team conceded a first-half lead which helped Atalanta force their way back into the game. To make matters worse, Chelsea might miss out on direct qualification and face a playoff. Maresca clearly stated that his team needs to understand that they will have to perform better in order to secure a top-eight position.

'I am always worried. Two points in four games is not what we expect, and we have to do better. We are playing every two days. For a moment we looked like we struggled a bit. Now it's about trying to win the next game. We lost control a little bit of the game. First half we were winning, we were good and controlling the game. After we conceded the first goal,' said Maresca after the game.

Chelsea In Dire Need To Turn Things Around