'He's Not Available': Enzo Maresca Ends Suspense Around Chelsea Duo's Fitness As The Blues Prepare To Take On Atalanta In UCL

After playing out a draw against Bournemouth in Matchweek 15 of the Premier League, Chelsea will look to get back to winning ways when they play their next UEFA Champions League (UCL) game against Atalanta. From the five games that they have played so far this season in the Champions League, Chelsea have won only three and have accumulated 10 points. Three more points in their upcoming UCL clash will mean that they will be closer to the top spot of the points table.

The Blues had played out an impressive draw against Arsenal and had managed to defeat Hansi Flick's Barcelona 3-0, but a draw against Bournemouth might've given them the reality check that the side needs to have some kind of consistency. When Chelsea lock horns with Atalanta, they will be without their two key players who are dealing with injuries.

Enzo Maresca Latest Update On Cole Palmer And Liam Delap

Chelsea might miss the services of Cole Palmer in Chelsea's upcoming clash against Atalanta. Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca confirmed that the Chelsea forward will not be taking part in the Atalanta game. "Cole is in part of his process in this moment. He's not available, he can't play two games in a row in three days. It's just a way to protect him," said Enzo Maresca while addressing the burning question.

Palmer had been troubled by a groin injury, and then he ended up fracturing his toe, and at the moment, the Chelsea manager is not willing to risk him for the Atalanta fixture. Not just Palmer, but Liam Delap is also expected to miss the Atalanta game. "Liam, fortunately, there is not any fracture, so that is good news. In terms of how long he will be out, we are not sure at this stage to be honest," said The Blues manager.

Chelsea Look To Dominate Atalanta