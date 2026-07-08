Amid FIFA World Cup Controversy, Argentina Football Association Under FBI Scanner Over Money Laundering Charges, Probe Underway: Report

Argentina's controversial FIFA World Cup victory over Egypt has already attracted attention from all over the world. A disallowed goal and a few other decisions remained under scanner as Lionel Messi's side registered a comeback win after conceding two goals. But the Argentine Football Association is now facing money laundering charges.

Argentina Football Association Under FBI Scanner Over Money Laundering

According to a report by Argentine newspaper La Nacion, quoted by Fox Sports Mexico, the Federal Bureau of Investigation is probing the Claudio Tapia-led AFA for money laundering. The report stated, FBI is trying to determine how the AFA has managed to route millions of dollars through the US financial system, raising questions about whether these transactions could facilitate potential crimes under US jurisdiction.

TourProdEnter LLC, which handles AFA's financial dealings outside Argentina, is at the centre of the investigation. As per the La Nacion report, five major financial institutions, Citibank, Synovus, Bank of America, JP Morgan and PNC Bank, could be used for illegal financial activity.

The report said, “According to documentation obtained and analyzed by LA NACION during the last few months and revealed at the end of 2025 and the beginning of this year, Gillette and Faroni —former Buenos Aires legislator of the Renewal Front— moved at least hundreds of millions of dollars through accounts opened in five US financial entities: Citibank, Synovus, Bank of America, JP Morgan and PNC Bank."

Advertisement

“Through these accounts, TourProdEnter LLC managed at least US$260 million in revenue from the AFA, although—according to bank records analyzed by LA NACION —only a portion of these funds can be directly linked to identifiable operating expenses of the organization headed by Tapia. Another US$57 million was distributed among various companies and beneficiaries whose economic justification is not apparent from the documentation reviewed by this newspaper. Among these transfers are wire transfers of tens of millions of dollars to companies that, according to documentation analyzed by LA NACION , do not provide any identifiable services and were controlled by individuals who, according to official records consulted by this newspaper, received social welfare benefits and resided in Bariloche or Buenos Aires.”

Egypt Files Complaint to FIFA against Referees

Argentina are already embedded in controversy following their win over Egypt. As per Diario AS, Egyptian Football Association president Hany Abo Rida lodged a formal complaint to FIFA against French referee François Letexier and his entire team. The Egyptian FA demanded an explanation for the several controversial decisions which went against them and cost them the match.

Advertisement