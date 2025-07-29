Amid Inter Miami Future Talks, Riyad Mahrez Drops Lionel Messi Transfer Bombshell: 'He Might Come To Al-Ahly'

Lionel Messi's future with Inter Miami has been a major debate over the last few months. The Argentine star's contract with the MLS star is set to expire in December, and he hasn't committed to a new deal as things stand.

Riyad Mahrez Discloses Lionel Messi Transfer Secret

Should Messi choose not to extend his stay, there won't be a dearth of offers from the 38-year-old. He has managed to transform the MLS since his arrival in the USA, and it has been largely evident as Inter Miami's economic presence has been fueled by Messi's arrival. The club's valuation has reportedly crossed the $1 billion mark and Messi also contributed to boosting other clubs' economy, as per reports. Since 2022, Inter Miami's revenue has grown more than threefold from $ 60 million and should Messi leave the club, they are expected to take a hit economically.

Former Manchester City winger Riyad Mahrez said that it would be a dream to share the dressing room at Al-Ahly in the Saudi Pro League. The former FC Barcelona star forward was reportedly linked with Al Hilal in a very lucrative deal but he decided to sign up with the David Beckham co-owned Inter Miami.

As quoted by Kooora, he said, "We heard from the newspapers that Messi might come to Al-Ahly. It would be a dream for us to play together... I imagine him as a playmaker and me on the wing. We would make a great duo."

