How Cristiano Ronaldo Convinced Joao Felix To Join Al-Nassr From Chelsea? Here's What You Need To Know

The Cristiano Ronaldo-led Al-Nassr have reportedly agreed a deal with Chelsea for the transfer of Joao Felix, as per reports. A reported transfer fee in the region of £43.7 million could see Felix don the Al-Nassr jersey in the Saudi Pro League next season.

How Cristiano Ronaldo Convinced Joao Felix To Sign For Al-Nassr

Felix spent the last season on loan at AC Milan and returned to Chelsea in the summer. He was strongly linked with a return to his former club Benfica, who were reportedly interested in re-signing the forward. But Al-Nassr pushed for the 25 year old and and now an announcement could be imminent. Earlier, Al-Nassr also tied Cristiano Ronaldo to a long-term contract after missing out on the Saudi Pro League title last season.

Felix is expected to sign a two-year contract with the Saudi Arabian giants.

As per reports, it was Ronaldo who convinced Felix to take up a new challenge in his football career. With the FIFA World Cup 2026 looming on the horizon,l Ronaldo wants to have a partnership with Felix ready to help Portugal in the tournament. Morocco knocked Portugal out of the FIFA World Cup 2022 quarterfinal, and Ronaldo will be adamant to mark his presence on the stage, which could be his last appearance.

Chelsea Had A Overwhelming 2024-25 Season