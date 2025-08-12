Amid Liverpool Rumours, New Update Emerges on Newcastle United Striker Alexander Isak's Desire to Leave

The football transfer window of 2025 has been an eventful one, but one deal that many are still expecting to go through could make it even bigger - the sale of Swedish striker Alexander Isak to defending Premier League champions Liverpool by Newcastle United.

Isak began to agitate for a move around the time that Arne Slot's team were pursuing a deal for Eintract Frankfurt striker Hugo Ekitike, as the 20-time league champions had also shown interest in signing Isak in what could be a British transfer record fee.

However, a new report claims that Isak's desire to leave stemmed from a decision Newcastle made last summer and that he had made clear that the 2024-25 season would be his last with the club.

Pressure on Newcastle Now

The club had made clear to Isak in the summer of 2024 that any talks over a new deal would have to wait for a season as the side were mired in profit and sustainability (PSR) issues at the time.

That is something that played a key role in convincing him to leave, and he told the club hierarchy as much. He made this even more clear as the season came to a close, as reported in The Athletic.

Isak reportedly told manager Eddie Howe of his desire to leave in the final two weeks of the campaign, and reiterated as much when the season ended.

Despite that, Newcastle have made it clear that he is not for sale and rebuffed Liverpool's initial bid for the striker - although they may come back with more bids.

Will Howe Reintegrate Isak Into Squad?

There are also question marks over whether Isak would be willing to play for the side again, given he has reportedly stated his reluctance in private.

However, Howe has hinted at being able to get the Swedish striker back in the side in the near future.