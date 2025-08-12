Massive Blow For Real Madrid! Jude Bellingham Expected To Miss Start Of 2025-2026 Season, Here's All You Need To Know

Updated 12 August 2025 at 16:45 IST
Real Madrid suffered a massive blow before the start of the 2025-2026 season as England international Jude Bellingham is set to miss the first few matches of the upcoming campaign.
As quoted by Goal.com, a report from AS stated that Jude Bellingham will be out of the field at least till the end of October, since the 22-year-old needs an adequate amount of rest after undergoing a shoulder surgery.
ALSO READ: WSG Tirol vs Real Madrid, Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch Friendly Football Match on Live TV and Streaming
The report further stated that Real Madrid won't be taking any risks and won't rush Bellingham's return on the field, so that he doesn't face any further setbacks in the rest of the 2025-2026 season.
Jude Bellingham first suffered an injury on his shoulder in November 2023. However, the youngster forced himself to play at that point. The 22-year-old played almost 100 matches with the injury.
However, the English midfielder decided to go under the knife after the end of Real Madrid's campaign in the FIFA Club World Cup 2025.
The surgery took place on July 16th. Following that, Jude Bellingham started his rehabilitation process in Jamaica during his family vacation.
ALSO READ: After Dismal Show With Manchester City, Jack Grealish Set To Join Everton On Loan: Reports
Jude Bellingham joined Real Madrid in July 2023 from Borussia Dortmund. With Los Blancos, the 22-year-old played 100 matches and scored 38 goals. He played a crucial role for the Whites in the previous seasons.
In the 2024-2025 season, the midfielder played 58 matches and scored 15 goals. He also made 14 assists for the Whites in the previous season.
Real Madrid had a sluggish 2024-2025 season, failing to win a single title. In La Liga, Real Madrid finished second on the table with 84 points.
Meanwhile, Los Blancos had a stunning campaign in the FIFA Club World Cup 2025. However, Real Madrid's voyage in the FIFA event came to an end in the semi-final after conceding a humiliating 4-0 defeat against Paris-Saint Germain.
Real Madrid will kick off their 2025-2026 season on Wednesday, August 20th, against Osasuna in La Liga.
Published By : Aniket Datta
Published On: 12 August 2025 at 16:45 IST