Massive Blow For Real Madrid! Jude Bellingham Expected To Miss Start Of 2025-2026 Season, Here's All You Need To Know

Real Madrid suffered a massive blow before the start of the 2025-2026 season as England international Jude Bellingham is set to miss the first few matches of the upcoming campaign.

As quoted by Goal.com, a report from AS stated that Jude Bellingham will be out of the field at least till the end of October, since the 22-year-old needs an adequate amount of rest after undergoing a shoulder surgery.

Jude Bellingham Went Under The Knife In July

The report further stated that Real Madrid won't be taking any risks and won't rush Bellingham's return on the field, so that he doesn't face any further setbacks in the rest of the 2025-2026 season.

Jude Bellingham first suffered an injury on his shoulder in November 2023. However, the youngster forced himself to play at that point. The 22-year-old played almost 100 matches with the injury.

However, the English midfielder decided to go under the knife after the end of Real Madrid's campaign in the FIFA Club World Cup 2025.

The surgery took place on July 16th. Following that, Jude Bellingham started his rehabilitation process in Jamaica during his family vacation.

Jude Bellingham's Stats With Real Madrid

Jude Bellingham joined Real Madrid in July 2023 from Borussia Dortmund. With Los Blancos, the 22-year-old played 100 matches and scored 38 goals. He played a crucial role for the Whites in the previous seasons.

In the 2024-2025 season, the midfielder played 58 matches and scored 15 goals. He also made 14 assists for the Whites in the previous season.

Real Madrid had a sluggish 2024-2025 season, failing to win a single title. In La Liga, Real Madrid finished second on the table with 84 points.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos had a stunning campaign in the FIFA Club World Cup 2025. However, Real Madrid's voyage in the FIFA event came to an end in the semi-final after conceding a humiliating 4-0 defeat against Paris-Saint Germain.