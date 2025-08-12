FC Barcelona Striker Robert Lewandowski Reveals Details of Failed Manchester United Move - 'They Could Not...'

The career of current FC Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski may now be winding down, but the Polish striker remains capable of competing at the top levels just as he did when he was scoring plenty of goals for the likes of German giants Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich.

However, the Polish striker has never played in the Premier League, considered the world's most competitive tournament in the world of football.

Yet as he revealed in a recent interview, that wasn't down to a lack of chances - he almost joined English giants Manchester United in the year 2012, but the move was blocked due to reasons beyond his control.

Lewandowski - One of United's Big Misses?

The move was given a greenlight from the man nicknamed ‘Lewa’, as he agreed to join the side due to the pull of legendary former manager Sir Alex Ferguson.

"To Manchester United I decided and said yes. I wanted to join Manchester United, to see Alex Ferguson," Lewandowski told BBC Sport.

“They could not sell me. Because they knew if I stayed they could earn more money, and that I could wait maybe one or two more years. But it is true that I said yes to Manchester United.”

Ironically, Dortmund waiting for a bigger payday cost them in the end as Lewandowski left them on a free transfer to join local rivals Bayern, where he continued to perform at a high level.

Not Lewandowski's Sole Failed EPL Move

But to make matters even more amusing, this wasn't the first time a proposed move to an English club fell through due to reasons well beyond his control.

Before signing for Dortmund in 2010, one of many clubs that were keen on securing his services were Blackburn Rovers, and they even invited the Polish striker to the stadium to check out their facilities.

However, a volcanic eruption in Iceland led to chaos in the skies and a number of flights being cancelled, and Lewandowski was unable to fly out to the English side.