'It Is Regrettable': UEFA Issues Clarification After Breaking Old Tradition And Allowing European League Games To Be Played In US And Australia

The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) has reluctantly agreed to not oppose the domestic league matches that have been scheduled to play abroad. The decision is being seen as a controversial one, and fans have already started to raise concerns around it. On December 20, Villarreal will play their La Liga game against Barcelona, and it will be followed with a Serie A game between AC Milan and Como that will be played in Perth, Australia.

UEFA Issues Clarification for Breaking Protocol

UEFA is currently facing a huge backlash from the fan groups. The football association's consent will now allow La Liga to host the Villarreal vs Barcelona in Miami. After receiving the inevitable backlash, UEFA clarified its stance and blamed FIFA, the world football body, for having a lack of clear rules which can block the proposed games in Miami and Perth.

"While it is regrettable to have to let these two games go ahead, this decision is exceptional and shall not be seen as setting a precedent," UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin said in a statement. UEFA's decision to stage two high-profile games in Miami and Perth hasn't gone down too well with the Football Supporters Europe (FSE) too. The FSE have warned UEFA of risking and damaging their long-term stability.

"By forcing through these matches, La Liga and Serie A risk undermining their own history and long-term success while inflicting long-lasting harm to football in Europe and beyond," the FSE said. In what is being seen as a damage control measure, UEFA said that it looks forward to contribute to the ongoing work led by FIFA to ensure that future rules uphold the integrity of domestic competitions.

Here's Why the La Liga and Serie A Games Are Being Played Abroad