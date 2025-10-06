England Receive Major Setback Ahead Of Upcoming Fixtures Against Wales And Latvia, Manchester City Youngster To Join Three Lions As Replacement

England have sustained an injury prior to their two forthcoming fixtures against Wales and Latvia. Chelsea captain Reece James has been forced to withdraw from the England squad. James has now joined a long list of players in The Blues squad. Chelsea are scheduled to lock horns next with Nottingham Forest, on October 18, after the international break ends.

Enzo Maresca's Chelsea recently defeated Premier League champions Liverpool in matchweek seven, but an untimely injury to Reece James might leave them worried.

England Announce Nico O’Reilly As Reece James' Replacement

Reece James has had his own struggles with injuries for the past few seasons, and he will want to avoid another lengthy spell on the bench. The 25-year-old Chelsea star has been allowed to withdraw from the England camp as his club and national team are in no mood to risk his injury.

It is being said that James sustained an injury during Chelsea's dramatic 2-1 victory against Arne Slot's Liverpool. England have announced James' replacement, and 20-year-old Manchester City youngster Nico O’Reilly has been called up in the squad for the upcoming international fixtures.

"Manchester City’s Nico O’Reilly has received his first call-up to the England senior squad. The inclusion of O’Reilly, who has been capped from MU15 through to MU20 level, follows the withdrawal of Reece James. The Chelsea captain sustained an injury playing for his club over the weekend and has been ruled out of England’s October internationals following medical assessments," read a statement on the England team’s official website.

O’Reilly has been playing some impressive football and is gaining confidence with every appearance for the club. The youngster played a pivotal role in Manchester City’s 5-1 win over Burnley, and this might have propelled the English management to secure his services for the national team.

Reece James And His Continued Struggles With Injuries