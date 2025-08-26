Amid Standoff, Indian Super League 2025-26 Likely To Kick Off In Last Week Of October: Report

The All India Football Federation held a positive and constructive meeting with representatives of Football Sports Development Limited on August 25. The ongoing standoff regarding the renewal of the Master Rights Agreement has delayed the upcoming campaign of the Indian Super League.

Indian Super League Might Start From October Last Week

As per a News9 report, October 24 is set as the potential start date of the upcoming ISL season. Many ISL clubs have suspended their operations, fearing the uncertainty and as per the report, clubs have been told to find out possible venues in order to prepare for the season. Supreme Court directed both parties to reach a consensus, and AIFF stated that a proposal will be submitted on August 28, the date for the next hearing.

The existing MRA is scheduled to expire in December, and AIFF was instructed not to negotiate any fresh terms until the Supreme Court delivers its verdict. FSDL used to pay 50 crores to AIFF every year for the rights of the ISL and the Indian National Team. The likely start in October means the season will finish later than the previously designated timings.

The draft constitution will also require approval of the top court, and it is learnt that elections will only be held under the new National Sports Governance Act.

Ten I-League Clubs Seeking Promotion And Relegation In ISL