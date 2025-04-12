Mohun Bagan Super Giant Secure ISL Double In Kolkata, Jamie Maclaren's Late Strike Sinks Bengaluru FC

Mohun Bagan Super Giant have scripted history to become the second team in India to secure an ISL double. The Mariners defeated Bengaluru FC 2-1 to lay their hand on the coveted ISL title.

Bengaluru took the lead through an own goal. Ryan Williams' cross hit Alberto Rodriguez, and the ball went into his own goal. The Green and Maroons equalized at the stroke of 72 minutes. Jaspon Cummings converted from the sport after Chinglensana Siungh handled the ball inside the box. Jamie McLaren scored the winner in the first half of extra time to send the packed Salt Lake Stadium into a frenzy.

Sergio Lobera's Mumbai City was the first team to do an ISL double, while the Mariners also became the first team to win the cup at their home. Gurpreet Singh Sandhu saved a shot from Maclaren, and the visitors started controlling proceedings after that. BFC's domination was so brutal that they registered 10 shots in the first half. There was a penalty call as the ball hit captain Subhasis Bose's arm, but the referee denied the call as his arm appeared to be in his natural position.