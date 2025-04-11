Lionel Messi's FC Barcelona Homecoming Hits A Major Roadblock, Inter Miami Star Sets To Extend His Stay In USA: Reports

Lionel Messi's homecoming to FC Barcelona has hit a massive barricade. The Inter Miami star is reportedly in talks regarding a contract extension with the MLS side.

Inter Miami In Talks With Lionel Messi Over New Contract

As per the Athletic, Messi could sign on the dotted line for a one-year deal. His current contract is set to expire at the end of the current season, and the Argentine star is reportedly delighted to put pen to paper on a new deal. Messi joined Inter Miami from PSG in 2023 on a free transfer and stamped his authority on US soil with his goal-scoring antics.

His arrival disrupted the football scene in MLS and has increased its popularity by a few miles. Inter Miami co-owner Jorge Mas hinted they are trying to tie the FIFA World Cup winner to a new deal. As quoted by Spanish outlet AS, he told the Futbol de Primera, “My expectation is that we will see the team’s captain and No 10, Lionel Messi, in the new stadium.

“All the stars are aligning for really great things, a beautiful future for the club and for Lionel. It’s up to him, but I anticipate we will determine this in the next 60 or 90 days because it’s important to start planning ahead.”

Lionel Messi Has Been Influential For Inter Miami