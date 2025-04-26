Andre Onana's Manchester United Future Hits Fresh Hurdle, Goalkeeper Linked With Huge Summer Transfer: Reports

Manchester United's struggles have been quite evident this season. The Red Devils have endured a pretty underwhelming season, and their performance in the Premier League, particularly, has been under the spotlight.

Andre Onana's Manchester United Future Remains Uncertain

United are currently 15th in the EPL table and have been in search of a consistent run in the top flight. Irrespective of their display in the English top flight, they are expected to undergo a major squad overhaul in the summer. Andre Onana has been linked with a summer exit from the club. As per Foot Mercato, Onana is in talks with Neom SC, which has been promoted to the Saudi Pro League and will rub shoulders with the Cristiano Ronaldo-led Al-Nassr.

Onana's performance has been under severe scrutiny this season. The Cameroonian international was at fault during United's Europa League quarterfinal first leg encounter against Lyon. He was then dropped for the subsequent game against Newcastle United as Altay Bayindir made his Premier League debut.

Former United manager Erik ten Hag brought Onana from Inter Milan, as United reportedly paid to he tune of £47.2 million to Inter Milan to acquire his services. He replaced David de Gea in the goal, who had been United's undisputed choice during his tenure. As per the reports, Onana is open to making the move, and he could be the second player after Ronaldo to move to Saudi Arabia.

Manchester United's Season Hangs On Their Europa League Fate