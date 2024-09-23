Published 10:17 IST, September 23rd 2024
Another early Christian Pulisic goal ends this time with a derby victory for AC Milan
Another early goal for Christian Pulisic and this time a positive outcome for AC Milan. Pulisic’s 10th-minute strike was canceled out by Federico Dimarco but Matteo Gabbia netted two minutes from time as the Rossoneri won 2-1 at Inter Milan on Sunday for their first derby victory since 2022.
AC Milan's Christian Pulisic celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and AC Milan at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy | Image: AP
