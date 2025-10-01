Antoine Griezmann Registers New Career Milestone As Atletico Madrid Demolish Eintracht Frankfurt In Champions League Game

Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid are in some fine form. After defeating Xabi Alonso's Los Blancos 5-2 in the 'Madrid Derby', they have now ended up decimating Eintracht Frankfurt in their UEFA Champions League game. Simeone was not present on the sidelines as he is serving a one-match touchline suspension by UEFA due to his unsporting conduct during Atletico's previous UCL game against Liverpool. Arne Slot's Liverpool had defeated Atletico Madrid by 3-2 in that game.

Antoine Griezmann Scores 200th Goal

Winner of the 2018 FIFA World Cup and Atletico Madrid stalwart, Frenchman Antoine Griezmann scored his 200th goal in the Atletico Madrid vs Eintracht Frankfurt game. The all-time leading goal-scorer of the club, Griezmann attained this milestone with a close-range shot which was a result of an assist by Julián Alvarez in the first-half stoppage time.

'I’m happy and very proud to have reached this mark. It wasn’t easy. The team has good momentum and we have to stay on this path,' said Griezmann after the game. The Frenchman celebrated the career milestone by holding up a jersey with the No. 200 and 'Grizi' written on the back.

The 34-year-old French forward also got a standing ovation from the crowd at Metropolitano Stadium after being substituted in the final minutes of the game. Unfortunately, he also had a goal disallowed for a handball in the 67th minute. The French stalwart had become the club's all-time highest goal-scorer when he scored one against arch-rivals Real Madrid in the semifinal of the Spanish Super Cup in January 2024. Griezmann had overtaken Luis Aragonés’ 173 goals for the club.

Atletico Madrid's Continued Domination