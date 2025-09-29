Manchester United Refuse To Press The 'Panic Button', Ruben Amorim To Continue As The Manager Of The Red Devils: Report

Ruben Amorim and Manchester United's problems have refused to die down. Whenever Manchester United look to regain their form and their lost days of glory, they tend to shoot themselves in the foot in the very next game. From their six Premier League 2025/26 games this season, Manchester United have gained just seven points on the backs of two wins which were far from being clinical.

Ruben Amorim had teased that United's game against Brentford was going to be a crucial one, considering the fact that they were coming off a 2-1 win against Chelsea. Brentford went ahead and defeated United 3-1, leaving them stunned and bewildered. United captain Bruno Fernandes made a complete mockery of a penalty which could've been an equalizer, and the Red Devils paid a heavy price for it.

Ruben Amorim Likely to Continue as United Manager: Reports

As soon as Manchester United succumbed to Brentford, calls to sack Ruben Amorim became louder and clearer. Amorim had earned himself a very short lifeline, courtesy of his win against Chelsea, but the manner in which the Red Devils went down to Brentford is nothing but disastrous. Manchester United's weak midfield play and their inability to hold on to their leads has played a pivotal part in them staying out of the top 10.

It is being reported that the Red Devils' top brass is in no mood to press the panic button and cut short Ruben Amorim's stint at the club. While several questions being asked about Amorim's future, the United manager has reportedly been assured that his position at Old Trafford is not under threat.

The Daily Mail has reported that Amorim still has the backing of Manchester United’s minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe, and the Old Trafford board is refusing to panic despite United's dismal performances on the field.

Dissecting Amorim's Manchester United Record

As shocking as it may sound, but Manchester United have never won two consecutive games in Amorim's stint so far. The Portuguese was bestowed with the managing duties and took the reins of the club in 2024 after Erik ten Hag's departure. Amorim, who was once considered as one of the youngest and brightest managers, has failed to restore the glory of the ‘Theatre of Dreams’.