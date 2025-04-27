'I'm Very Sorry': Antonio Rudiger Issues Apology Following Shameful And Aggressive Behavior During Copa del Rey Final

Updated April 27th 2025, 16:53 IST
FC Barcelona defeated Real Madrid for the third time in a row in the 2024-25 season. Barcelona and Real Madrid met in the finals of the Copa del Rey where Barcelona defeated the 15-time Champions 3-2 to lift the trophy. Barcelona and Real Madrid had previously met in the Spanish Super Cup final and La Liga. Both of those encounters were won by Barcelona. Towards the end of the Copa del Rey final, Real Madrid defender Antonio Rudiger had an aggressive moment as he tried to attack the referee and threw ice at him.
The aggressive moment in the Copa del Rey final by Antonio Rudiger has the football world up in storm with speculations and reports coming in that the defender might face a long suspension for his actions. Following this, Rudiger took to social media to issue an apology.
"There's definitely no excuse for my behavior last night. I'm very sorry for that. We played a very good game from the second half on. After 111 minutes, I was not able to help my team anymore and before the final whistle I did a mistake. Sorry again to the referee and to everyone I have disappointed last night," said Antonio Rudiger in his social media post.
The 2024-25 season has seen a rejuvenated Barcelona side as they have managed to beat Real Madrid every time the two teams have faced in the El Clasico. The two teams have faced each other thrice this season. They met for the first time in La Liga. Barcelona thrashed Madrid 4-0 in that match.
They met again in January for the Spanish Super Cup final, Barcelona won that too by beating Real Madrid 5-2. The third time was in the Copa del Rey final which was also won by Barcelona by a score of 3-2.
