'Let Me Help': MLS Ban Lionel Messi's Bodyguard Yassine Cheuko From The Touchline During Inter Miami's Matches

Lionel Messi's bodyguard Yassine Cheuko has been banned from the touchline during Inter Miami's matches by the MLS. Yassine Cheuko gained fame when he was appointed as Lionel Messi's bodyguard following Lionel Messi's massive move to the MLS. He gained a massive social media following for his impressive physique and extreme workouts. He is a former NAVY Seal and was appointed as Messi's bodyguard after a personal recommendation from Inter Miami owner and former football David Beckham.

MLS Ban Messi's Bodyguard Yassine Cheuko From Sidelines

Lionel Messi's ever ready bodyguard Yasshine Cheuko is known for his quick reflexes and always being beside Messi to protect him from pitch invaders and other threats. Now Major League Soccer have banned him from the touchlines of Inter Miami games. This is because MLS have decided to take full control of security during match days.

According to the new rules, Yasshine Cheuko will only be permitted in the locker room and mixed zones.

“They don't allow me to be on the field anymore,” Yasshine Cheuko said following the ban placed on him during match days.

Yasshine Cheuko On His Experience In Europe

Yasshine Cheuko while speaking to Spanish media further revealed his impressive record working as a security personnel. He revealed that he had spent 7 years in Ligue 1 and the UEFA Champions League. During this time he revealed only six people had invaded the pitch to meet the players mid game.