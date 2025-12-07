'Are Going to Drop Few, Few, Few Points': Manchester City Boss Pep Guardiola Makes Huge Claim Following Arsenal's Defeat At Villa Park

Manchester City won 3-0 at the Etihad Stadium against Sunderland in the Premier League on December 6, 2025. Meanwhile, Arsenal faced a 2-1 defeat against Aston Villa, cutting their lead to just two points from City. The defeat marked the end of the Gunners' 18-game unbeaten run.

Speaking to the media after their win at Etihad, Pep Guardiola explained that his side would need to stay consistent to maintain the pressure on the table leaders Arsenal. Additionally, he insisted that the Gunners would not suffer a lot of slip-ups further this season.

Pep Guardiola Makes Title Race Prediction

The Manchester City manager explained that consistency is the key to winning the title. He further mentioned that even though Arsenal dropped points against Aston Villa, it is highly unlikely that they will do so often.

Pep Guardiola shared, "But from my experience, sorry, I don’t want to feel arrogant but I have experience of winning the Premier League titles, it’s to be consistent. The consistency comes just from one thing, from the way you play. Not for the result one day or the victory, going two points behind or four points in front. It’s the consistency of how much you perform, how much you grow during the year."

He further added, "In the Premier League I had the feeling that Arsenal, even though today they dropped points, they are going to drop few, few, few points. If you want to be there, you have to win games, games, and games, and games come from the way you perform. Not just from a lucky day or a lucky action."

