Argentina Receive Big Blow In FIFA World Cup Final, Lisandro Martinez Subbed Off After Sustaining Injury At MetLife Stadium

Argentina have been dealt a severe blow after defender Lisandro Martinez had to be subbed off just before the break. The Manchester United star was seen sitting in the penalty box in agony, and later, Nicolas Otamendi replaced him. Spain will surely look to take advantage of the situation in the 2nd half.

Lisandro has been a key player for Argentina throughout the tournament and in his absence, Lionel Scaloni might have to alter his strategy. Spain have dominated proceedings so far, and Argentina will be very happy to keep them at bay at the break. As per ESPN, Lisandro leads Argentina in terms of defensive contributions and clearances in the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

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