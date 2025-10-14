Argentina vs Puerto Rico Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch International Friendly Live In India?

Argentina will take on in their second international friendly match during the current international break. Lionel Messi didn't take part in the last match against Venezuela at the same venue, and it remains to be seen whether he will be available for this game.

Messi was named in Lionel Scaloni's squad, but very surprisingly, he was released ahead of the MLS gameweek and went on to help his side, Inter Miami, in a dominant 4-0 win. Argentina have already qualified for the FIFA World Cup 2026 and they will use these kinds of matches to fine-tune their combination.

Enzo Fernandez withdrew from the squad due to a knee problem, but Scaloni will have a lot to ponder.

Puerto Rico haven't been involved in a competitive match since their 2-1 win over Saint Vincent and the Grenadines in A FIFA World Cup Qualifier back in June.

Argentina vs Puerto Rico, International Friendly Match Live Streaming

When Will The Argentina vs Puerto Rico International Friendly Match Take Place?

The Argentina vs Puerto Rico International Friendly match will take place on Wednesday.

Where Will The Argentina vs Puerto Rico International Friendly 2025 Match Take Place?

The Argentina vs Puerto Rico International Friendly 2025 match will take place at the Chase Stadium in Miami, Florida.

What Time Will The Argentina vs Puerto Rico International Friendly Match Start?

The Argentina vs Puerto Rico International Friendly match will start at 05:30 AM IST on Wednesday.

Where Can You Watch The Argentina vs Puerto Rico International Friendly Match Live On TV?

The Argentina vs Puerto Rico International Friendly match will not have a live broadcast in India.

Where Can The Argentina vs Puerto Rico International Friendly Match Be Watched On Live Streaming?