Portugal vs Hungary Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch FIFA World Cup Qualifier Live In India?
Portugal will look to book a place in next year's showpiece event when they host Hungary in a FIFA World Cup Qualifier in Lisbon.
Portugal will host Hungary in a FIFA World Cup Qualifier at Estádio José Alvalade, Lisbon. The Cristiano Ronaldo-led side has maintained a stellar form in the World Cup Qualifiers
Portugal are guaranteed a place in the FIFA World Cup Qualifying playoffs due to their UEFA Nations League triumph, but they are currently topping Group F. They will be able to book a place in the World Cup finals with a win against Hungary, provided Armenia drop points against Ireland.
Hungary have kept their hopes alive with four points in three matches. They need to play out a draw at least to remain in contention for an automatic qualification and anything less than that would see them fight for the playoff spot.
They haven't won in any of their 15 matches against Portugal and will have a mountain to climb.
Portugal vs Hungary FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Live Streaming
Where will the Portugal vs Hungary FIFA World Cup Qualifiers be played?
The FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match between Portugal and Hungary will be played at Estádio José Alvalade, Lisbon.
At what time will the Portugal vs Hungary FIFA World Cup Qualifiers start?
The FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match between Portugal and Hungary will start at 12:15 AM IST.
When will the Portugal vs Hungary FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match be played?
The FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match between Portugal and Hungary will be played on Sunday.
How to watch the Portugal vs Hungary FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match in India?
Fans in India can watch the Portugal vs Hungary FIFA World Cup Qualifiers clash live on the Sony Sports Network.
How to watch the Portugal vs Hungary FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match live streaming in India?
Fans can watch the live streaming of Portugal vs Hungary FIFA World Cup Qualifiers on the Sony Liv app and website in India.
