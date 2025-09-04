Updated 4 September 2025 at 21:52 IST
Argentina vs. Venezuela Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Match Live In India?
Argentina faces Venezuela in a high-stakes FIFA qualifier, possibly Lionel Messi’s last home game. With Argentina already qualified, Venezuela fights for a playoff spot amid poor away form and rising pressure.
The upcoming FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers have pitted Argentina and Venezuela in a high-stakes match up. It would be a spectacular match, with 2022 World Cup hero Lionel Messi set to return to action for the national football side.
Emotions would be high and the atmosphere would be charged as the upcoming match could be Lionel Messi's final competitive appearance on his home soil. It is expected to be a poignant affair in Buenos Aires.
Argentina To Host Venezuela In What Could Be Lionel Messi's Final Home Game
Argentina is coming in unbeaten in its last five FIFA World Cup qualifiers, showcasing brilliance in terms of attack. They have also displayed incredible defensive qualities, making them the favourites to win the competition.
Led by coach Lionel Scaloni, the Albiceleste are currently sitting at the top of the CONMEBOL standings after sealing impressive wins over Uruguay and Brazil.
Argentina has already secured a qualification spot for the FIFA World Cup 2026, which puts them in a favourable position in the match since they have nothing to lose.
Venezuela, on the other hand, would be desperate to secure a playoff spot and keep itself ahead of Bolivia in the standings.
The visiting side has lost six consecutive away matches, and the pressure will be on coach Fernando Batista to put themselves in a favourable position against the defending champions.
Argentina vs Valencia, FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Match Live Streaming & Telecast Details
When Will The Argentina vs Valencia FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Match Take Place?
The Argentina vs Valencia FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match will take place on Friday, September 5, 2025.
Where Will The Argentina vs Valencia FIFA World Cup Qualifiers 2025 Match Take Place?
The Argentina vs Valencia FIFA World Cup Qualifiers 2025 match will take place at Estadio Monumental in Buenos Aires, Argentina.
What Time Will The Argentina vs Valencia FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Match Start?
The Argentina vs Valencia FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match will start at 05:00 AM IST on Friday.
Where Can You Watch The Argentina vs Valencia FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Match Live On TV?
The Argentina vs Valencia FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match will not have a live broadcast in India.
Where Can The Argentina vs Valencia FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Match Be Watched On Live Streaming?
The Argentina vs Valencia FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match can be live-streamed on the FanCode website and app with a subscription.
