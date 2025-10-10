Argentina vs. Venezuela Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch the International Friendlies Match Live In India?

Reigning World Champions Argentina will return to action after completing their FIFA World Cup Qualifiers campaign. Lionel Scaloni's men will be in action in an international friendly match against Venezuela.

This upcoming match will be a showcase of strategy as the coaches of both sides will be keen to implement the tactics that help them in the long term. Experiments will be made, and there is a chance that big players might be benched or remain unavailable for national commitments.

Argentina To Face Venezuela In International Friendlies Clash At Miami

Argentina's football team is coming off a 1-0 defeat to Ecuador in the final match of the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers. Despite the loss, the reigning world champions have topped the CONMEBOL standings with 38 points to their name and secured a qualification spot for the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup.

In the upcoming friendly, Lionel Scaloni will look to experiment with the squad depth and implement young talents like Franco Mastantuono and Nico Paz. There is a chance that the key players would be rested, including Lionel Messi, who is currently engaged in MLS commitments.

Venezuela is looking to rebuild itself after it missed out on a World Cup qualification spot. Their performance has been nothing but poor in competitive action.

Interim coach Oswaldo Vizcarrondo has put up a young and dynamic squad after dropping the veteran players. Stars like Telasco Segovia and Jovanny Bolivar will have a point to prove when they face the reigning world champions.

In terms of head-to-head numbers, Argentina has stood out as a dominant force, winning 25 out of the 30 meetings they have had over the years.

Argentina vs Valencia, International Friendlies Match Live Streaming & Telecast Details

When Will The Argentina vs Valencia International Friendlies Match Take Place?

The Argentina vs Valencia International Friendlies match will take place on Saturday, October 11, 2025.

Where Will The Argentina vs Valencia International Friendlies 2025 Match Take Place?

The Argentina vs Valencia International Friendlies 2025 match will take place at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida.

What Time Will The Argentina vs Valencia International Friendlies Match Start?

The Argentina vs Valencia International Friendlies match will start at 05:30 AM IST on Friday.

Where Can You Watch The Argentina vs Valencia International Friendlies Match Live On TV?

The Argentina vs Valencia International Friendlies match will not have a live broadcast in India.

Where Can The Argentina vs Valencia International Friendlies Match Be Watched On Live Streaming?

The Argentina vs Valencia International Friendlies match will be live-streamed in India.