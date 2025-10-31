Manchester United Manager Ruben Amorim Aware Of Nottingham Forest Challenge: 'Need To Improve Our Away Form'

Manchester United will travel to Nottingham Forest on Saturday to maintain their winning run in the Premier League. The Red Devils have won three matches on the bounce and will seek to inflict more misery on Nottingham Forest, who are deeply submerged in the relegation zone.

Ruben Amorim Issued Warning To Manchester United

United didn't have the ideal start and lost to Arsenal in the Premier League opener. The Red Devils finished 15th last time and invested heavily in the summer to bring in the likes of Bryan Mbeumo, Benjamin Sesko and Matheus Cunha in order to rebuild the squad.

Wins against Chelsea, Sunderland, Liverpool and Brighton & Hove Albion in the last five matches have restored their beliefs. But manager Ruben Amorim doesn't want to follow the trend and wants United to improve their away form.

In an interaction with the club media, he said, “I watched one game we did in pre-season with Sporting to try and understand how we played in that game, and it’s similar.

Advertisement

“He can change some characteristics of the players with the talent that they have, especially with (Morgan) Gibbs-White, (Elliot) Anderson, (Callum) Hudson-Odoi. Very good players.

“So, we need to be prepared for a different game. Against Brighton we had space to play. We are not going to have that space.

Advertisement

“We need to understand we are not being the same team away and at home, so we need to improve the way we control the environment."

Ruben Amorim Provided Manchester United Injury Update

A victory over Forest will help United reduce the gap with league leaders Arsenal, who are now six points ahead of them. Lisandro Martinez has resumed training, according to Amorim, but he won't be available for this game given his prolonged injury layoff.