Argentine Media Shamelessly Defend Ugly Players Fight After World Cup Final vs Spain: 'Nothing to Blame Them For...'

2026 FIFA World Cup Final: The entire world saw how the players from Spain and Argentina clashed with each other after the final whistle. The contest was forgotten and unfortunately the brawl became the talking point. While the apex footballing body FIFA has said that they would investigate the matter, the Argentine media has come out in defense of their players.

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Argentine Media Shamelessly Defend Ugly Players Fight

It was apalling to see how one Argentine newspaper even described Lionel Scaloni’s side as “well-mannered and respectful”, dismissing the disorder after their 1-0 extra-time defeat to Spain as a handful of “regrettable isolated incidents”.

It was there was everyone to see how Argentina's Leandro Paredes confronted multiple Spanish players, including Eric Garcia and Gavi, after the final whistle, triggering a wider altercation between the two squads.

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Another local Argentinian media house named 'Clarin' carried a photograph of a crying Lionel Messi, it was captioned: “They gave it their all: there is nothing to blame them for.”

La Nacion wrote: “Argentina gave their all, and they are the pride of the nation.” Pagina|12 used “From here to eternity”, while sports newspaper Olé reached for a line from the national anthem with “May they be eternal”.

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Spain Outplayed Argentina

Spain asserted control over Argentina from the opening whistle of the final. La Roja denied the Argentine attack any clear chances, dominating possession with 65 percent and firing 20 shots, 12 of which were on target. In contrast, Argentina managed just 35 percent possession and produced only two efforts, neither troubling the goalkeeper.