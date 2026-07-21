Cristiano Ronaldo Sparks Controversy by Liking Instagram Post Alleging FIFA Helped Argentina Reach World Cup Final

2026 FIFA World Cup: Football icon Cristiano Ronaldo is in the news and this time for the wrong reasons. It is no secret that throughout the World Cup, the apex footballing body, FIFA, was accused of helping Argentina. And now Ronaldo has allegedly liked a video accusing FIFA of helping Lionel Messi’s side progress through the tournament. Once the move was spotted by fans, screenshots started circulating on social media showing Ronaldo’s verified account, @cristiano, among those who had liked the Instagram reel.

Who posted it?

The much-talked about clip was posted by the Insta account of Spanish television programme Espejo Público and he did that before Spain faced Argentina in the World Cup final. The clip featured journalist Pilar Rodríguez Losantos making serious allegations against world football’s governing body and questioning the legitimacy of Argentina’s route through the knockout rounds.

“Argentina are a team who should have been eliminated approximately five matches ago, with the help of FIFA, which is one of the most corrupt institutions on planet Earth,” Rodríguez Losantos said in Spanish.

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Not many would forget how questions over the officiating during Argentina’s campaign had intensified following their dramatic 3-2 victory over Egypt in the round of 16. Egypt were angered after a goal was disallowed following a VAR review, while a late penalty appeal was rejected shortly before Argentina scored the winner.

FIFA To Take Massive Step Against Argentina

Tensions flared after the final whistle. Spanish skipper Rodri was celebrating when Argentine defender Nahuel Molina punched him. The scuffle escalated as midfielder Leandro Paredes grabbed Eric Garcia by the throat, earning a red card. Assistant coach Roberto Ayala also struck Dani Olmo during the melee. According to a report by Sky Sports, FIFA is set to investigate Argentina’s conduct in the aftermath of the final.