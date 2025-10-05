Updated 5 October 2025 at 12:39 IST
Arne Slot Downplays Concerns Around Mohamed Salah's Current Form After Chelsea Stun Liverpool At Stamford Bridge
Liverpool have been dethroned from the top spot of the Premier League point's table. Arne Slot's men have played seven games so far and have secured fifteen points
- SportFit
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Show Quick Read
Arne Slot and his Liverpool players have testing times ahead of them. 'The Reds', the defending champions of Premier League 2025/26, have lost their top spot to Arsenal after a 2-1 loss to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. It was a mouth-watering clash between the Club World Cup winners and the Premier League champions, but Enzo Maresca's men had the last laugh. This was Liverpool's second consecutive Premier League defeat after faltering against Crystal Palace in the previous week.
ALSO READ | Harry Kane Continues To Break Records, Star Footballer Races Past Cristiano Ronaldo And Erling Haaland As Bayern Munich Beat Eintracht Frankfurt
Arne Slot Defends Mohamed Salah
Arne Slot's Liverpool have become a victim of their very own game, the infamous 'last-minute winners'. This is the exact same thing that happened to them in the Crystal Palace game and then in their game against Chelsea. Palace's 97th-minute winner and Chelsea's stoppage-time goal have now led to The Reds losing two consecutive games.
Questions are being asked about Mohamed Salah's current form too. Salah played a huge role in Liverpool winning the Premier League title last year. With five goals in his last 21 Liverpool games, Salah's form has been concerning, but Liverpool manager Arne Slot isn't too concerned with it.
"Today he had many opportunities to do what he’s done so often, but he’s a human being and it’s not like every chance he gets is always a goal. We feel sometimes it is because of what he’s done last season and so many times, but he can also have a game where he has chances and a lot of times in promising positions and doesn’t have a goal or an assist," said Slot while giving his honest opinion about Salah's recent form.
ALSO READ | AI To Play Big Role In FIFA World Cup 2026's Official Match Ball, Here's Everything You Need To Know About The Path-Breaking Trionda
Liverpool's Concerning Dip In Form
After matchweek six, Enzo Maresca had tipped Liverpool to be the favourites to win the Premier League title second consecutive time, but their sudden dip in form has left everybody concerned. Liverpool have now lost three games on the bounce, which also includes a 1-0 loss against Galatasaray in the Champions League.
Published By : Jishu Bhattacharya
Published On: 5 October 2025 at 12:39 IST