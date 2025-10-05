Arne Slot Downplays Concerns Around Mohamed Salah's Current Form After Chelsea Stun Liverpool At Stamford Bridge

Arne Slot and his Liverpool players have testing times ahead of them. 'The Reds', the defending champions of Premier League 2025/26, have lost their top spot to Arsenal after a 2-1 loss to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. It was a mouth-watering clash between the Club World Cup winners and the Premier League champions, but Enzo Maresca's men had the last laugh. This was Liverpool's second consecutive Premier League defeat after faltering against Crystal Palace in the previous week.

Arne Slot Defends Mohamed Salah

Arne Slot's Liverpool have become a victim of their very own game, the infamous 'last-minute winners'. This is the exact same thing that happened to them in the Crystal Palace game and then in their game against Chelsea. Palace's 97th-minute winner and Chelsea's stoppage-time goal have now led to The Reds losing two consecutive games.

Questions are being asked about Mohamed Salah's current form too. Salah played a huge role in Liverpool winning the Premier League title last year. With five goals in his last 21 Liverpool games, Salah's form has been concerning, but Liverpool manager Arne Slot isn't too concerned with it.

"Today he had many opportunities to do what he’s done so often, but he’s a human being and it’s not like every chance he gets is always a goal. We feel sometimes it is because of what he’s done last season and so many times, but he can also have a game where he has chances and a lot of times in promising positions and doesn’t have a goal or an assist," said Slot while giving his honest opinion about Salah's recent form.

Liverpool's Concerning Dip In Form