Harry Kane Continues To Break Records, Star Footballer Races Past Cristiano Ronaldo And Erling Haaland As Bayern Munich Beat Eintracht Frankfurt

Bayern Munich steamrolled Eintracht Frankfurt 3-0 as they extended their perfect start to a season by one more game. Bayern have secured 18 points from six games this season, and they haven't even lost one game. Bayern Munich are currently at the top of the Bundesliga 2025/26 points table.

The Vincent Kompany-led side had a ball possession of 61% and were too good for Eintracht Frankfurt on the given day. The top two teams of Bundesliga, Bayern and Dortmund, will face each other after the international break.

Harry Kane Creates History For Bayern Munich

The 32-year-old English superstar Harry Kane has been in the form of his life currently. The Bayern Munich star has scored 18 goals in 10 matches for the club this season. The England captain has now become the fastest player this century to reach 100 goals for a club playing in one of Europe's top five leagues. Kane has scored these goals in 104 games and has gone past players like Cristiano Ronaldo and Erling Haaland, who achieved the same feat in 105 games.



"Great performance. I thought in the first half we did well to be two goals up. In the second half, we were better and could have scored a couple more. We have momentum on our side right now, and we need to hold onto that. Now we’re travelling to the national teams and then we have a massive game at home against Dortmund," said Harry Kane after the game.

Since Harry Kane joined Bayern Munich from Tottenham Hotspur, he has been absolutely unstoppable. After the Bayern Munich vs Eintracht Frankfurt game, Kane reassured his fans that he will be with the English team in the Wales and Latvia game.

Injury Scare For Kane Ahead Of International Break