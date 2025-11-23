'We Hardly Created Anything': Arne Slot Reacts As Liverpool's Ongoing Premier League Crisis Hits Another Low At Anfield

Liverpool's dismal and lackluster form in the Premier League has continued to haunt them, and they now find themselves out of the top 10 of the Premier League standings.

The defending champions might have hoped to get the better of Nottingham Forest and get some form back at Anfield, but their subpar form in the ongoing 2025-26 edition of the Premier League has slowly and steadily become a matter of grave concern for their fans and the team as well.

ALSO READ | Chelsea Beats Burnley 2-0 To Gain Ground On Leader Arsenal In Premier League

Arne Slot Reacts To Yet Another Liverpool Loss

After Liverpool's historic stumble against Nottingham Forest, which led to a horror show in Anfield, Arne Slot and his men will be under immense pressure. With every passing game, Liverpool are looking like a side that can no longer defend their Premier League title. Slot, in the past, clearly stated he and his team are focusing on getting results and aren't thinking about the title race.

Advertisement

After sustaining a 3-0 defeat against Nottingham Forest at home, Slot didn't mince words and said that the result was extremely bad, and it makes things even worse, considering the fact that Liverpool were facing Nottingham Forest at home. Right now, there aren't many questions being asked about Slot's job, but he and his team will soon have to find out a way to turn the tides around.

'No one wants to hear me now talking about refereeing decisions if you lose 3-0 at home to Forest. I should look at myself first and my team, but it does show you how a goal can change the momentum of a game. Before I was just waiting for us to score a goal. Afterwards we hardly created anything. No matter if you win or lose when you look back you are always thinking, where can we do better, where can we adjust? but that is something else from doubting yourself,' said Slot.

Advertisement

Liverpool Drop Out Of Top 10