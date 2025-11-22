Chelsea Beats Burnley 2-0 To Gain Ground On Leader Arsenal In Premier League

Chelsea reduced the gap to Premier League leader Arsenal to three points with a 2-0 win over Burnley on Saturday.

Pedro Neto and Enzo Fernandez scored at Turf Moor as Chelsea provisionally moved up to second.

Arsenal plays Tottenham on Sunday, while Manchester City can retake second place later Saturday when it plays at Newcastle.

Neto headed Chelsea in front in the 37th minute for his second goal in as many games and his fourth this season.

Fernandez sealed the win in the 88th with a low shot from inside the box.

Burnley remained one place above the relegation zone in 17th, but could be dragged into the bottom three depending on later results.