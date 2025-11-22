Republic World
Updated 22 November 2025 at 21:41 IST

Chelsea Beats Burnley 2-0 To Gain Ground On Leader Arsenal In Premier League

Chelsea reduced the gap to Premier League leader Arsenal to three points with a 2-0 win over Burnley on Saturday.

Associated Press Television News
Chelsea's Enzo Fernandez celebrating scoring against Burnley
Chelsea's Enzo Fernandez celebrating scoring against Burnley | Image: AP
Fernandez sealed the win in the 88th with a low shot from inside the box.

Burnley remained one place above the relegation zone in 17th, but could be dragged into the bottom three depending on later results.

West Ham, in 18th, was playing Bournemouth, and 19th-placed Nottingham Forest was at defending champion Liverpool.

