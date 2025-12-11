'I Didn’t Say Anything': Arne Slot Reacts To The Infamous Mohamed Salah Crisis After Liverpool Force Egyptian King Into Exile

With every passing day, the Mohamed Salah vs Liverpool crisis hits a new low. Prior to this season, Mohamed Salah played a huge part in Liverpool asserting their domination in the Premier League, but things took a completely different turn after The Reds started to hit a rough patch in the ongoing 2025 edition. Liverpool are the defending champions of the ongoing 2025-26 season of the Premier League, but right now, the title race isn't something that will be bothering them.

Earlier this year, Salah won his record third PFA Player of the Year award, courtesy of his talismanic show in the 2024-25 season of the Premier League, but things seem to have turned sour between him and the club, and his Liverpool future at the moment is under severe doubts.

Arne Slot Responds To Mohamed Salah

The Liverpool winger generated a lot of buzz with his recent statements about the club. Often known as the 'Egyptian King', Mohamed Salah said that he felt the team threw him under the bus and there might be someone who doesn't want him in the club. The Liverpool stalwart also went on to say that at the moment, he doesn't have any relationship left with Arne Slot, the manager.

Advertisement

Slot was also questioned on a potential apology from Salah, but the Liverpool manager had a very brief reply on the winger and his future with the club.

"I said that is his opinion and I didn’t say anything about who should make the first step or whatever. In the rich history of Liverpool, they have had many of these evenings, but after the season we are in, if you have an away win in this stadium against this team then it should be about the midfield," said Arne Slot.

Advertisement

Liverpool Force Egyptian King Into Exile