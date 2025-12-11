WATCH: Pep Guardiola's Reaction To Camera Following Manchester City's Dominant Win Against Real Madrid In UCL Goes Viral

Manchester City left Xabi Alonso's Real Madrid stunned. City stormed into the top five of the UEFA Champions League points table after defeating Real Madrid 2-1. After six games in the ongoing 2025-26 edition of the Champions League, Manchester City are currently in the fourth spot of the UCL points table. Despite the loss, Real Madrid still have a shot at automatic qualification and they will look to turn things around real soon.

Pressure has constantly been mounting upon Xabi Alonso and his side. Los Blancos have sustained only two defeats in the ongoing 2025-26 edition of the UEFA Champions League and have accumulated 12 points so far in the competition.

Pep Guardiola's Reaction To Cameraman Goes Viral

Guardiola's Manchester City are on a dominant run and their recent show against Real Madrid testifies to the kind of form they are in at the moment. Guardiola, who is known for calm and composed nature, lavished praise on the City players. The legendary City manager was visibly irritated by a cameraman who bumped into Guardiola. The moment was captured on camera right after the second whistle as he was preparing to greet his staff and players on the touchline.

Manchester City were right on their toes as they defeated Real Madrid courtesy of tactical sharpness. In a match that was high on intensity, City ensured that they maintained control for the large phases of the game. Though Guardiola will be relieved with the result, he might not have liked the cameraman bumping into his face right after the match.

