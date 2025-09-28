Updated 28 September 2025 at 12:25 IST
Arne Slot Registers Unwanted Record As Crystal Palace Tame Defending Champions Liverpool In Crucial Premier League Clash
Liverpool sustained their first loss of Premier League 2025/26. The Reds are currently on the top of the Premier League points table with 15 points from 6 games so far
Crystal Palace have taken away the bragging rights of being undefeated from Arne Slot's Liverpool. The first day of Matchweek Six ended up being a strange one. Liverpool, Manchester United, and Chelsea endured shocking defeats at the hands of Crystal Palace, Brentford, and Brighton. After their 2-1 win over Liverpool, Crystal Palace are now the only undefeated team in Premier League 2025/26 and are on the second spot with 12 points, only behind 'The Reds'.
Arne Slot Registers Unwanted Record
Nketiah’s stoppage-time winner against Liverpool at the Selhurst Park Stadium produced one of the Premier League classics. Prior to the Crystal Palace game, Liverpool had a 100% win record in the ongoing 2025/26 season of the Premier League, but they have now sustained their first loss of the season and they now have plenty to ponder about going ahead in their campaign.
The Crystal Palace vs Liverpool game was Arne Slot's 44th match as the manager of The Reds. Arne Slot has now lost his 4th game as the Liverpool manager and this speaks a lot about how efficient he has been as a coach. "We take learnings from all the games we have played and we can take even more from a game like this. We can only blame ourselves for defending the way we did. One of our players ran out because he wanted to play a counter-attack, which was of no use because time was up, so it was only about defending," said Arne Slot after the game.
The Reds have been constantly scoring late winners this season, but they had to taste their own medicine when Eddie Nketiah won it for Palace at the last minute of the stoppage time. Slot also said that his side needs to find its strength in dead-ball situations.
Liverpool Set Sights On Chelsea Clash
After a heartbreaking defeat against Crystal Palace, Liverpool will look to get back to winning ways in Matchweek Seven. The Reds will now lock horns with Enzo Maresca's Chelsea next and will look to acquire three crucial points to remain on the top of the table.
Published By : Jishu Bhattacharya
Published On: 28 September 2025 at 12:25 IST