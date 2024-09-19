sb.scorecardresearch
Published 06:49 IST, September 19th 2024

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard has sustained 'significant' ankle ligament damage

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard has sustained “significant” ankle ligament damage that will keep him out of action for “a while” manager Mikel Arteta said Wednesday.The midfielder was injured playing for Norway this month and scans have confirmed the extent of the damage.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Martin Odegaard
Martin Odegaard reacts disappointed after the Champions League quarter final second leg soccer match between Bayern Munich and Arsenal at the Allianz Arena | Image: AP
06:49 IST, September 19th 2024