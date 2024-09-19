Published 06:49 IST, September 19th 2024
Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard has sustained 'significant' ankle ligament damage
Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard has sustained “significant” ankle ligament damage that will keep him out of action for “a while” manager Mikel Arteta said Wednesday.The midfielder was injured playing for Norway this month and scans have confirmed the extent of the damage.
Martin Odegaard reacts disappointed after the Champions League quarter final second leg soccer match between Bayern Munich and Arsenal at the Allianz Arena | Image: AP
