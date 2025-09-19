Arsenal Head Coach Outlines Recovery Timelines For Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard Ahead Of City Clash: 'There Are Still A Few Things To Clear'

Premier League: Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta provided crucial fitness updates on Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard ahead of their upcoming Premier League fixture against Manchester City.

Arsenal will square off against Manchester City on Sunday, September 21, at the Emirates Stadium. The match is scheduled to kick off at 9 PM IST.

The two heavyweights, Arsenal and Manchester City, have played 41 times. Out of which, the Gunners clinched 11 wins, and City sealed 21 victories. Even though City always had an edge over Arsenal, but still nine games ended in a draw.

During Arsenal's 5-0 win over Leeds on August 23, Bukayo Saka suffered a hamstring injury. Later, the Gunners suffered another injury blow during their 3-0 win over Nottingham Forest, as skipper Martin Odegaard was forced to go off the field after the skipper landed heavily on his shoulder during a tackle.

Mikel Arteta Opens Up On Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard's Injury

While speaking at the pre-match press conference, Mikel Arteta refused to give any confirmation regarding the injured players' availability in their upcoming fixture. He added that a decision will be made after the training session on Saturday, September 20.

“If there is a chance, it will be after tomorrow's session because they haven't done anything yet, so we'll have more information tomorrow," Mikel Arteta told reporters at the pre-match press conference.

He added that if Saka and Odegaard are fit they will be included in the squad.

"Everything has been modified so far for them. There are still a few things to clear and tomorrow we'll have more information on whether they are part of the squad or if they have a chance to be part of the squad," he added.

