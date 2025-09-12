Arsenal Manager Mikel Arteta Offers Latest Fitness Update On Bukayo Saka Ahead Of Nottingham Forest Clash: 'Need To Respect That Process'

Premier League: Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta provided crucial updates on star right winger Bukayo Saka's injury, saying that everyone needs to respect the process.

Arsenal will square off against Nottingham Forest in the upcoming fixture of the Premier League 2025-2026, at the iconic Emirates Stadium in London.

The match between Arsenal and Nottingham Forest is scheduled to kick off at 5 PM IST.

The Gunners suffered an injury blow after Saka sustained a hamstring injury during Arsenal's 5-0 win over Leeds United on August 23. In the 53rd minute of the match, the 23-year-old was forced to go off the pitch after the injury. It seems the youngster is set to be off the field for a long time.

Mikel Arteta Offers Update On Bukayo Saka's Injury

While speaking at the pre-match press conference on the eve of the Nottingham clash, Mikel Arteta said that Saka will not be able to take part in the upcoming match. He added that the 23-year-old is trying his best to make a comeback.

The head coach added that the team management is closely monitoring his fitness and looking forward to how he reacts.

“Bukayo’s out, still out and he’s trying to get back as quick as possible, but we need to respect that process. He’s evolving really well, with very specific work at the moment, and the moment we increase that load, let’s see how he reacts,” Mikel Arteta said.

Bukayo Saka's Stats With Arsenal

Before joining Arsenal's senior team in 2018, Saka had been a part of the junior side since 2021. With the senior team, the right winger has played 265 matches and scored 71 goals. In the 2024-2025 season of the Premier League, Saka played 37 matches and scored 12 goals and made 13 assists. In recent times, the England international has been a crucial player in the side.