'Arsenal Managed To Decide The Game': Bayern Munich Boss Vincent Company On His Side's First Defeat In Four Months At The Emirates

Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich met Arsenal for their Champions League match in North London on November 27, 2025. While the German team was one of the favourites to win the game, it was the hosts who got the celebration after the final whistle. Notably, Bayern Munich's Champions League defeat last night was their first loss in four months.

Despite Arsenal player Timber being the first one to score a goal in the 22nd minute of the game, Bayern youngster Karl scored an equaliser in the first half. However, the hosts' side turned the tide after the break with goals from Madueke and Martinelli, respectively.

While reflecting on their 3-1 defeat at Emirates, Bayern coach Vincent Company shared, "Every team can lose, that’s football. I thought we didn’t have a bad start in the first half, but then conceded from a set piece. Nevertheless, we got the momentum back and equalized. At half time, my feeling was that we could win the game if we keep it up. But we didn’t find our rhythm in the second half."

He further added, "Arsenal managed to decide the game. They had a very good game management and used the small moments to their favor."

Madueke Scored His First Goal For Arsenal Against Bayern Munich

New Gunners signing Nonni Madueke registered his first goal for the club in their Champions League clash against the German team. While reacting to his first goal for the club, the player shared, "I couldn't have picked a better game to score my first Arsenal goal. I am so happy the team got the win as well."

Arsenal Manager Believes Bayern Is Currently The Best Team In Europe