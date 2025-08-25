Bukayo Saka Injury Deals Significant Blow to Arsenal's Premier League Campaign, Winger Set To Miss Up To Four Weeks: Report

Arsenal have been hit with another injury crisis following their win against Leeds United in the Premier League. Both Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard suffered injuries and went off the Emirates Stadium during their 5-0 rout of Leeds on Saturday.

Bukayo Saka Set For A Prolonged Time On Sidelines

Saka had to be replaced after he appeared to have hurt his hamstring, and he looked in discomfort. The Gunners have had a good start to their Premier League campaign, having recorded back-to-back wins against Manchester United and Leeds United.

As per the BBC, Saka is expected to miss up to four weeks and will miss the blockbuster clash against Liverpool on August 31. Saka spent a prolonged time on the sidelines last season, and Arsenal would hope their star winger comes back soon this campaign.

Odegaard also went off after injuring his shoulder and is a big doubt for the upcoming EPL encounter against Liverpool. The Norwegian has been central to Arsenal's plans, and it remains to be seen whether he can make it to the team in time. Arsenal have added adequate attacking reinforcements this summer with the likes of Noni Madueke, Viktor Gyokeres and Eberechi Eze, and Mikel Arteta shouldn't have any problem should both Odegaard and Saka miss out.

Arsenal Ran Riot Against Leeds United

Gyokeres scored a brace and seemed to have finally found his rhythm in the Arsenal shirt. Jurrien Timber opened the scoring for the Gunners and then became the provider for Bukayo Saka during the second goal. Gyokesres scored Arsenal's third as he tiptoed into the penalty box and slotted the ball home past the Leeds United keeper. Timber then scored his second of the evening and Gyokeres completed his brace as he converted the penalty after 15-year-old Max Dowman was brought down inside the penalty box.