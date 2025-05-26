Real Madrid Manager Xabi Alonso Pledges To Bring New Era At Los Blancos: 'We'll Be An Unstoppable Force'

Soon after joining Los Blancos on a three-year deal, Real Madrid's newly appointed manager Xabi Alonso vowed to bring a new era at the club, saying that the Whites will be an unstoppable force.

After having a successful stint at Bayer Leverkusen, Xabi Alonso joined Real Madrid, his former club. The Spaniard arrived at the Real Madrid City, the club's training and faced the media personnel for the first time.

Alonso also signed the three-year contract with Real Madrid president Florentino Perez by his side.

Xabi Alonso Commits To Bring New Era At Real Madrid

The 43-year-old manager said that Real Madrid are starting a new era and the fans are united. Alonso showered praise on the club's players, saying that they are 'fantastic' and have a 'bright future'.

"We're starting a new era because I feel the club and the fans are united. We have fantastic players who have a very good present and a very bright future. We're here with the conviction of doing great things. To ignite the fans and make them enjoy themselves. If we manage to ignite that, we'll be an unstoppable force," Alonso said as quoted by Goal.com.

Earlier on May 25th, Real Madrid confirmed the news of Xabi Alonso joining Los Blancos as the club's new manager, calling the Spaniard one of the greatest players in world football history.

"Real Madrid C. F. confirms that Xabi Alonso will be the Real Madrid coach for the next three seasons, from 1 June 2025, until 30 June 2028," Real Madrid stated in an official statement.

Los Blancos Had A Poor Season In 2024-2025

Real Madrid had a disappointing 2024-2025 season, failing to win crucial trophies. Real Madrid ended their La Liga voyage in the second position with 84 points. Los Merengues clinched 26 wins and suffered six defeats after playing 38 matches in the league.